Retd prof moves Madras HC seeking directive to demolish Vedanta's Sterlite plant

Chennai: A retired professor has moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to demolish the Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin and restore the site to its previous state by re mediating the environment, including the soil and water on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government closed down the copper smelter unit on May 28, 2018 over pollution concerns.

Fatima, the 65-year-old petitioner, submitted that though over a year had passed, no steps have been taken to restore the area and remediate the damage caused to the environment.

She also claimed that such steps can be taken only after demolishing or dismantling the existing structure and prayed that the court direct the government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to take immediate steps to assess the contamination caused by various hazardous installations in the factory premises and evolve a scientific remediation plan.

The PIL, which has been posted along with the main plea moved by Vedanta, challenging the closure order and seeking access to maintain the factory premises, is likely to be heard by a special bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and Justice Bhavani Subaroyan after the final hearing of the main plea. ​