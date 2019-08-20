Raj Thackeray gets call for IL&FS scam

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday reacted strongly to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a money-laundering probe by denouncing PM Narendra Modi as a ‘new Hitler of India’.

The ED is probing the company’s loan and equity of Rs 860 crore in a defaulter, Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure. The ED wants to question Mr Thackeray on his exit from the firm. IL&FS group had invested Rs 225 crore in the company. In 2008, IL&FS surrendered its shares for Rs 90 crore and he exited the firm by selling his shares.

Mr Thackeray’s wife, Sharmila, mocked the ED notice, saying the party was used to receiving such ‘love letters.’ “The government has a lot of affection for us. Hence we have received the ED notice,” she said. Meanwhile, Mr Thackeray’s followers launched a campaign #IsupportRajThackeray on social media to express their solidarity towards their leader and vent their anger over the ED notice. “Hunting a tiger is not a dog’s work,” one of the posts read.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have condemned the move. Balasaheb Thorat, the state Congress chief, alleged that the notice was issued to Mr Thackeray as he has been standing up to Mr Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and protesting against the use of EVM machines.

NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said the government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by using various government agencies. “It is now the responsibility of the Opposition to come together and fight this,” he said.

However, CM Devendra Fadnavis denied that the government had any role to play in the ED notice. “The ED works independently and we have nothing to do with it.”