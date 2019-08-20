Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 Over 55 killed as ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 55 killed as rain hits north India; Yamuna above 'danger mark' in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST
A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed 'danger mark' as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage. (Photo: ANI)
 Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed 'danger mark' as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains in the northern parts -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab claimed over 55 lives in the last two days. A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday declared it a "natural calamity" and allocated Rs 100 crore for flood-hit districts.

 

Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed "danger mark" as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage.

The river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the "danger mark" of 205.33 meters. The water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river.

After meeting, he urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level.

The Yamuna level is expectedly going to rise to 207 metres due to the latest discharge from the barrage as the highest amount of water -- 8,28,000 cusec -- was released in the history of Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday.

The Delhi government has set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who are expected to be affected due to the excess water resulting in Yamuna's overflow.

...
Tags: yamuna, amarinder singh, himachal pradesh, uttarakhand, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ministers on Tuesday took oath as Karnataka Cabinet Ministers in Bengaluru after three weeks o forming government in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

After 3 weeks, K'taka gets a cabinet as ministers take oath

Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout the longstanding treaty between the countries. (Photo: File)

India rejects Pak's claim of using water as 'weapon of war' amid Kashmir turmoil

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present at the occasion. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Leaders across parties pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

He alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. (Photo: File)

BJP cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana: K T Rama Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China lost 20 lakhs jobs in short period of time: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump.
 

Jeep Compass offers in August 2019

Jeep is currently offering the Compass with a finance benefit of EMIs starting from as low as Rs 30,000 at a 7.69 per cent interest rate.
 

Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sold for USD 120,000

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions. (Photo: File)
 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India rejects Pak's claim of using water as 'weapon of war' amid Kashmir turmoil

Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout the longstanding treaty between the countries. (Photo: File)

Leaders across parties pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present at the occasion. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

elugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by the YSRCP government. (Photo: ANI)

17 ministers to take oath today in K'taka cabinet expansion

On Monday, Yediyurappa said: 'Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.' (Photo: ANI)

J&K administration announces opening of middle-level schools from tomorrow

They also claimed that there was no law and order incident reported from Jammu region while urging people not to pay heed to rumours. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham