Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai court convicts gangster Chhota Rajan

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Special court judge A T Wankhede convicted the six under various sections of MCOCA.
Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)
 Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A special court here convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and five others on Tuesday in a 2012 attempt-to-murder and extortion case lodged against them by a Mumbai hotelier.

Arguments on the quantum of punishment will be held later in the day.

 

Special court judge A T Wankhede convicted the six under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case of hotelier B R Shetty, who was shot at in suburban Andheri when he was going to meet his friend.

Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi after his deportation to India following his arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

