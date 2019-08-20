Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 Floods trigger touri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Floods trigger tourism fears: Department forced to rework calendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINOD NEDUMUDY
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:37 am IST
We are keeping our fingers crossed since it is too early to come to a conclusion that every August will bring in heavy rains.
Rashmi Kamboj, director of convention sales, Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty, said that Kerala was poised to be a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.
 Rashmi Kamboj, director of convention sales, Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty, said that Kerala was poised to be a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

KOCHI: Heavy rains followed by floods and landslides in August in successive years have forced the tourism industry to rework its calendar amid indications that this pattern may continue in the coming years. In fact, the heavy spell has cast a shadow over the plans drafted by Kerala Tourism four years ago to market the state as a 12-month destination with monsoon tourism as the top-up.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed since it is too early to come to a conclusion that every August will bring in heavy rains. We too are concerned about climate change and its impact,” said Abraham George, National Tourism Advisory Council member and managing director of Intersight Tours and Travels.
He said that this August registered heavy rains in many states and the tourism sector suffered in these states, including Kerala.

 

“The closure of Cochin international airport for three days was the greatest dampener as it has sent out a signal to the outside world that it is a very vulnerable airport, close on the heels of last year’s closure. The frequent declaration of red and orange alerts by the weathermen also send out alarm signals to tourists from outside. However, the state tourism sector has the resilience to come over all these and we are looking forward to robust months ahead,” said Abraham George.

Rashmi Kamboj, director of convention sales, Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty, said that Kerala was poised to be a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The Indian Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), a body formed under the Ministry of Tourism to promote the country as a venue for international conferences and exhibitions, had formed its chapter and will hold the 12th edition of Conventions India Conclave in Kochi from August 29-31.

“If a private tourist is spending $ 600, in the case of a MICE tourist it will be $1500. Hence, the difference it makes is significant and the state is set to kickstart a new campaign in August itself,” said Rashmi Kamboj.

...
Tags: tourism industry, kerala tourism
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

H D Kumaraswamy

Prove charges against me, B S Yediyurappa’s son tells H D Kumaraswamy

A file photo of Mahadevapura MLA Aravinda Limbavali (left) with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje

C T Ravi or Aravinda Limbavali? Who will be B S Yediyurappa’s successor?

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda having a dosa at Udupi Srikrishna Bhavan at Balepet, Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: DC)

BJP bosses may not have pressed for CBI probe: H D Deve Gowda

Bengaluru Central University (BCU)

BCU sees 15 Per cent drop in student applications for PG courses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Dad and minor driver held for accident that killed baby

The Bowenpally police booked a case under IPC Sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 and 326 (voluntarily causing hurt, 109 (abetment), and provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. (Representional Image)

3,000 railway stations now eqipped with public wifi

The number of Wi-Fi equipped Railway stations in India reached 3010 on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad: Soon, no food for delivery apps

The Telangana Hotel Association (THA) comprising 2,000 members has pointed to the unreasonably high commissions, payment terms and additional charges which are allegedly arbitrarily applied.

Hyderabad: State defaults on payment, Aarogyasri patients pay

Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Vehicles booked for flouting rules

Of the total, police said 13,425 vehicles had been penalised for entering ‘no-entry’ zones apart from 4,528 buses, 17,326 mini-lorries and 7,048 lorries. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham