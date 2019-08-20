Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 CBI gets 2 more week ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI gets 2 more weeks to finish Unnao mishap case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got two more weeks time to complete investigation into Unnao rape case victim and her lawyer’s accident as Supreme Court extended time till September 6 to complete the probe.

A top court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended time till September 6, 2019, as CBI in its report told the court that the statement of the victim and her lawyer could not be recorded as they are in no position to make a statement.

 

While handing over the investigation to CBI, the top court had on August 1, 2019, given 15 days time to complete the probe.

Perusing the report by the CBI on its investigation so far, the court noted that it has done a “extensive investigation” but some “loose ends” need to be tied up.

Besides this, the court noted that part of the investigation pertains to “collating and analysing” the material already collected, especially the electronic record.

It also noted that the statement of victim and her lawyer is yet to be recorded. The lawyer was driving the car when it met with accident.

Besides granting two-week extension, the court also directed Uttar Pradesh government to pay `5 lakhs to the wife of the lawyer who is critically injured.

The amount of `5 lakh has to be paid to the wife of the lawyer within three days. The amount would be adjusted against the final compensation. The court ordered the payment of `5 lakhs as amicus curiae V. Giri told the court that the condition of the lawyer was still “critical” and  “far from satisfactory”.

He told the court that while treatment being provided at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was free but there are “expenditures which need to be made.”

...
Tags: cbi, unnao rape case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


