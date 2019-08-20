Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 Army jawan killed, 4 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Army jawan killed, 4 injured in Pak firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Firing from across border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11:00 am, prompting a befitting response from Indian Army, officials said.
One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)
 One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)

Jammu: An Army man was killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 am, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, they said. The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.  One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they said.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, poonch, krishna ghati sector, loc, ceasefire violation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

Husband said that he was ill for some time and his wife approached the 'tantrik' who asked her to make her husband eat only the laddoos. (Representational Image)

UP man files for divorce after wife feeds him laddoos every day on tantrik's advice

She even alleged that nearly 257 sacks of rice are missing while 5,000 eggs worth Rs 25,000 were purchased but never served to the students. (Photo: Representative)

BJP MP finds students served boiled rice, salt as Mid-day meal in Hoogly School

The CM also toured Ropar and met flood affected people and condoled the deaths of three people due to roof collapse in Ludhiana. (Photo: ANI)

Flooded Sutlej disturbs villages in Punjab, rescue operations underway



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

Photo: Representational image
 

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)
 

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)
 

Dil Ka Telephone song: 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann aka Pooja will make you fall in love

Dil Ka Telephone song still. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: Report

72 per cent of the job seekers said they would not believe a job opportunity is real, if there was no information about the employer reputation available online. (Representational Image)
 

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year with USD 40 fee, minister Prahlad Patel said. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MP finds students served boiled rice, salt as Mid-day meal in Hoogly School

She even alleged that nearly 257 sacks of rice are missing while 5,000 eggs worth Rs 25,000 were purchased but never served to the students. (Photo: Representative)

No firecracker, forcible fund collection during Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyd: Police

Devotees may land in trouble if they burst firecrackers or collect funds forcibly for religious functions during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations between September 2 and September 12 in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

‘Our heart almost stopped,’ says ISRO Chief Sivan on Chandrayaan-2 manoeuvre

'For 30 minutes, our heart was almost stopping,' he said after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 09:02 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Doctors claim 'no bed', UP woman delivers baby in hospital corridors

The horrific visuals of the woman lying in the hospital corridor with blood all around her can be seen in the video shot on a mobile camera. (NDTV/ youtube video screen)

Retd prof moves Madras HC seeking directive to demolish Vedanta's Sterlite plant

Fatima, the 65-year-old petitioner, submitted that though over a year had passed, no steps have been taken to restore the area and remediate the damage caused to the environment. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham