Tungabhadra dam records flash floods after 38 years

The dam’s water storage level is being maintained at 98.258tmc-ft as against a capacity of 105tmc-ft. — DC File Image

ANANTAPUR: After 38 years, the Tungabhadra reservoir witnessed flash floods and full storage of water during mid-July. Since decades, the TB Board had a tradition to release water by lifting the gates at least on August 15, Independence Day. Visitors in large numbers celebrate the tradition at the dam premises on that day.

The dam received heavy floods for the first time after 38 years. The dam’s water storage level is being maintained at 98.258tmc-ft as against a capacity of 105tmc-ft.

Inflows were recorded 1.67 lakh cusecs and outflows at 1.50 lakh cusecs. Though all 32 crest gates were opened for a couple of days, the first gate was closed on Tuesday due to a technical defect.

TB dam officials told DC that 31 gates were opened and water released to the river and canals.

About 6984 cusecs of water was released towards the High Level Main Canal, the Low Level Canal and the Raichur Canals under the project area. TB board and irrigation authorities of Kurnool have cautioned the low-lying areas of Tungabhadra river and the Sunkesula project over a possible rise in flood levels.

The 25 gates of Sunkesula reservoir were lifted with constant inflows from TB river and the water was discharged towards Srisailam.

Revenue and police authorities were monitoring the situation to avoid untoward incidents. Expert swimmers were kept ready as water was flowing at above the danger level.