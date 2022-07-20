  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2022 TS new secretariat c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS new secretariat complex inauguration to be deferred to Dec

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:08 am IST
The inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building, which was originally scheduled for October 5, is most likely to be deferred to December. (Photo: DC)
 The inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building, which was originally scheduled for October 5, is most likely to be deferred to December. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building, which was originally scheduled for October 5, is most likely to be deferred to December.

According to official sources, about 80% of the work has already been finished, and the remaining 20% will be completed by Dasara. However, interior works and finishing touches will take two more months, until December. The seven-storey Secretariat building with a built-up area of seven lakh square feet is being built at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

Construction activity has been accelerated after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy began making routine trips to check on the progress of the project.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the project along with the R&B minister in December 2021 and April of this year, instructed the senior officials to ensure completion of the construction works by Dasara this year.

Around 1,500 workers have been hired to speed up the construction works. The R&B minister urged the infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji, which is constructing the Secretariat complex, to hire an additional 1,000 workers to expedite the construction process. Out of the 32 domes, 20 have been completed.

...
Tags: telangana secretariat, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits flood-hit areas in Yanam on Tuesday. Yanam MLA G.Srinivas Ashok is also seen. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Tamilisai refers to cloudburst as wine in lighter vein



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->