TS new secretariat complex inauguration to be deferred to Dec

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building, which was originally scheduled for October 5, is most likely to be deferred to December.

According to official sources, about 80% of the work has already been finished, and the remaining 20% will be completed by Dasara. However, interior works and finishing touches will take two more months, until December. The seven-storey Secretariat building with a built-up area of seven lakh square feet is being built at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

Construction activity has been accelerated after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy began making routine trips to check on the progress of the project.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the project along with the R&B minister in December 2021 and April of this year, instructed the senior officials to ensure completion of the construction works by Dasara this year.

Around 1,500 workers have been hired to speed up the construction works. The R&B minister urged the infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji, which is constructing the Secretariat complex, to hire an additional 1,000 workers to expedite the construction process. Out of the 32 domes, 20 have been completed.