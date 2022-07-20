  
Stone for Ramayapatnam Port to be laid today

Published Jul 20, 2022
Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a port at Ramayapatnam on Wednesday. (File photo)
Nellore: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a port at Ramayapatnam on Wednesday. Curiously, Jagan is the second CM to lay the stone for the port.

Chandrababu Naidu had also laid the stone for the port when he was CM -- on January 9, 2019.

As chief minister, N Kirankumar Reddy too had announced in the 2011-12 period that the foundation for the port would be laid, following an agitation for the port in Prakasam district.

However, Rail India Technical and Economic Services Ltd (RITES) cleared the Ramayapatnam proposal then, after conducting a scientific study.

The Congress CM had offered land and investment to the extent of 11 per cent on equity share but the Union Government opted for Dugarajapatnam due to lobbying by Dr Chinta Mohan, the then Tirupati MP.

Though the setting up of a port at Dugarajapatnam was part of the AP Re-organisation Act, the proposal was put off following objections raised by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

ISRO cited security issues because of the proximity of the Spaceport close to Sriharikota, as also ecological issues related to the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and Pulicat Lake. Niti Ayog felt that Dugarajapatnam was not viable technically and economically and advised the state to suggest an alternative place.

In this backdrop, the YSR Congress government opted for Ramayapatanam and formed an SPV to construct a non-major port in February 2020.

YSR Congress leaders of the Nellore district, especially the Kavali region, are on cloud nine as the area is certain to emerge as an industrial hub. Moreover, this is going to be the second port after Krishnapatnam, for the district.

The state government proposed to acquire 509.70 acres under Stage-I by November 2021. It issued a notification to acquire 2,155.84 acres under Stage-II by July 2022 and the process is going on a war footing.

Chief minister Jagan is particular about completing the project in 36 months. According to officials, four berths will be erected at a cost of Rs 3,736 crore,  in 850 acres, in the first phase. The proposal is to build 19 berths in a phased manner.

The chief minister will reach Ramayapatnam at 10.40 am by helicopter on Wednesday. He will perform the groundbreaking ceremony and address the gathering between 11 am and 12.30 pm. He will also interact with local leaders at the helipad and leave for Tadepalli at 1 pm.

