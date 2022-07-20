  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2022 Caste row hits Agnip ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 20, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rejected the Opposition's allegations that, for the first time in the country, caste certificates are being asked from the Agnipath aspirants.

"It's just a rumour. The earlier system, existing since the pre-independence era, is going on. No change has been made. The old system is being continued," said Mr Singh.

A senior Army official said that the requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates and, if required, religion certificates was always there. "There are no changes to the Agniveer recruitment scheme in this regard," said the official.

Earlier, several Opposition leaders had alleged that the Army was using caste as a factor for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and AAP's Sanjay Singh launched a sharp attack on the government, while JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha and BJP MP Varun Gandhi also tweeted a purported document linked to the recruitment exercise to question the need for a caste certificate and raised concerns.

The RJD leader alleged that the "extremely casteist government of the Sangh (RSS) at the Centre" will now look at Agnipath recruits' caste and religion while discharging 75 per cent of them.

"When there is no reservation in the Army, then what is the need for a caste certificate," Mr Yadav asked, tagging the purported Army document that sought caste and religious certificates among other documents from the applicants.

"The BJP government of the RSS runs away from the caste census but asks Agniveers who will lay down their lives for the country about their caste," he said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh in a tweet said that for the first time in India's history, candidates have been asked to mention their caste in the Army recruitment and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consider dalits, backwards and tribals eligible to serve in the armed forces. "The cheap face of the Modi government has come out in front of the country... Modi ji, you have to make 'Agniveer' or 'Jaativeer'," he tweeted in Hindi.

RJD MP Manoj Jha had submitted an adjournment notice to discuss what he termed the "disastrous implications" of the Agnipath scheme as well as "the denial of opportunities" in the railways to thousands of job aspirants.

Last month, the government launched the Agnipath scheme, a short-term recruitment format in the armed forces.

...
Tags: agnipath scheme, agniveers, caste, varun gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits flood-hit areas in Yanam on Tuesday. Yanam MLA G.Srinivas Ashok is also seen. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Tamilisai refers to cloudburst as wine in lighter vein

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a port at Ramayapatnam on Wednesday. (File photo)

Stone for Ramayapatnam Port to be laid today



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->