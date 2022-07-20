AP high court to get seven new judges, strength rising to 31

Vijayawada: Seven judicial officers working in various courts in AP are in the line for elevation as judges of the high court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting on Wednesday approved the elevation of these judicial officers as judges. They are Venkata Ravindrababu, Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, Srinivas Vutukuru, Varahalakshmi Chakravarthy, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna and Duppala Venkata Ramana.

Once the President appoints them as judges of AP high court, its strength of judges will go up to 31 against the present 24.