AP faces big challenge to provide healthcare to flood-hit people

Vijayawada: With floodwater levels receding in River Godavari, Andhra Pradesh faces a big challenge to reach healthcare to the flood-affected villages, where people are vulnerable to waterborne and viral diseases.

The Godavari floods are having a major impact on villages in districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Konaseema, West Godavari and East Godavari. The villagers might fall prey to diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid and jaundice. There is also a likelihood of spread of viral fevers like dengue and malaria, as also flu and common cold.

The present need is to have more health camps and fever surveys and to position the 104 vehicles for tests and to distribute medicines to the affected people. The health department in coordination with public health, rural water supply, panchayat raj and other departments would ensure sanitation, supply of potable water etc in the flood-affected areas.

The health authorities have identified 41 affected mandals in the five flood-hit districts, where 61 PHCs and three UPHCs have been affected. They have shifted 417 pregnant women to safe camps or hospitals.

District medical and health officers from five districts would help in prevention and control of water-borne diseases. They have been provided with additional manpower, including gynecologists, anaesthetists etc drawn from unaffected districts.

Adequate stocks of essential drugs, ORS packets, chlorine tables, bleaching powder and specific drugs are arranged in order to use them based on need. DMHOs would purchase medicines locally, if required.

AP health director Dr Swarajya Lakshmi said, “We are providing healthcare to the flood-affected in five districts. They are vulnerable to waterborne and viral diseases.”

IMA AP branch president Dr Srinivasa Raju said, “Several private doctors associated with IMA are ready to extend their services free of cost to the flood-affected people.”