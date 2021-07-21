Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2021 TTD to develop app f ...
TTD to develop app for tracking accommodation complaints

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 21, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 7:29 am IST
The app would facilitate proper tracking of these complaints as TTD allots thousands of rooms in Tirumala
 Dharma Reddy also asked officials to provide a separate mobile number for such complaints, information about which should be included on the stickers pasted at all rooms for benefit of devotees. (DC file photo)

Tirupati: IT wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been directed to design an exclusive app to track complaints lodged by devotees availing accommodation at Tirumala.

During a meeting with senior officials at Tirumala on Tuesday, TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy wanted IT officials to design an app that will track complaints of devotees with regard to amenities in rooms allotted to them, including furniture, beds, sanitary ware, cleanliness, power and electrical fittings. The app would facilitate proper tracking of these complaints as TTD allots thousands of rooms in Tirumala.

 

Dharma Reddy also asked officials to provide a separate mobile number for such complaints, information about which should be included on the stickers pasted at all rooms for benefit of devotees.

Earlier the additional EO reviewed concerns of devotees entering Srivari temple through Supatham route.

