TTD to develop app for tracking accommodation complaints

Tirupati: IT wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been directed to design an exclusive app to track complaints lodged by devotees availing accommodation at Tirumala.

During a meeting with senior officials at Tirumala on Tuesday, TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy wanted IT officials to design an app that will track complaints of devotees with regard to amenities in rooms allotted to them, including furniture, beds, sanitary ware, cleanliness, power and electrical fittings. The app would facilitate proper tracking of these complaints as TTD allots thousands of rooms in Tirumala.

Dharma Reddy also asked officials to provide a separate mobile number for such complaints, information about which should be included on the stickers pasted at all rooms for benefit of devotees.

Earlier the additional EO reviewed concerns of devotees entering Srivari temple through Supatham route.