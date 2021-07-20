Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2021 Free vaccination at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Free vaccination at private hospitals soon: Tamil Nadu minister

PTI
Published Jul 20, 2021, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 7:44 pm IST
The government will soon form a trust to provide treatment for spinal chord related problems, he said
Of the required 12 crore doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu has so far received over 1.80 crore, he said adding that in another five days more vaccines will arrive. (AP Photo)
 Of the required 12 crore doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu has so far received over 1.80 crore, he said adding that in another five days more vaccines will arrive. (AP Photo)

Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a free vaccination drive through private hospitals in the state, for the benefit of public, by utilising CSR funds provided by private companies, state Health Minister M Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Talks were held in this connection with 117 private hospitals in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem and the scheme will be launched in this city initially and later expanded to other parts of the state, Subramanian told reporters here.

 

The private companies that make contributions under the CSR initiative for the purpose will have the option to choose the hospital.

So far the government has received Rs 61 lakh and at least 7,800 people can be inoculated using it, he said adding the district collectors and industries should monitor the scheme.

Refuting the allegation by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan that the vials meant for free vaccination drive were being diverted to private hospitals, he said if proved stringent action will be taken.

Subramanian, who reviewed the medical activities being organised in and around Walayar on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, said no Zika virus cases were reported in the State, as the government has taken concrete drive to eradicate mosquitoes for which 21,000 personnel were appointed.

 

Of the required 12 crore doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu has so far received over 1.80 crore, he said adding that in another five days more vaccines will arrive.

The government will soon form a trust to provide treatment for spinal chord related problems, he said.

Subramanian also wished speedy recovery to senior AIADMK leader E Madhusudhan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

The State Food and civil supplies minister, Sakkarapani, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, the District Collector, Sameeran were present during the review.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu, tamil nadu government, free vaccination, private hospitals
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

I will have to abide by high command's decision: CM Yediyurappa hints at exit

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

YSR Telangana founder YS Sharmila. (ANI Photo)

YS Sharmila holds hunger strike against unemployment in Telangana

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Four vaccines in human trial stage, 1 in pre-clinical stage, govt in Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days

A medic receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central School Campus in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Those who get jabbed become 'Baahubali': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media, as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->