Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days

PTI
Published Jul 20, 2021, 10:20 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 10:20 am IST
The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections
 A medic receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central School Campus in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

 

The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. it went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

