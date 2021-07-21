Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2021 Corona curfew extend ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona curfew extended for another week, AP bracing up to face third wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Jagan said nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May 2021, but the consumption was only about 4,63,590 doses
Night curfew would continue for another week, he said, and appealed to people to strictly adhere to the Corona protocol. (Representational image: PTI)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the night curfew for another week and is gearing up to face Covid19 third wave. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid19 and Corona vaccination here on Tuesday.

The chief minister said AP has completed 100 per cent vaccination for women with children below five years of age in the state and the vaccination for teachers would soon be started.

 

Night curfew would continue for another week, he said, and appealed to people to strictly adhere to the Corona protocol. Officials must be ready to face the third wave and speed up the work on the new pediatric supercare hospitals.

The CM said studies are showing children would be affected in the third wave. Hence, officials were asked to be ready with a good action plan. “Expedite the works of pediatric supercare hospitals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati,” he said.

Also, equip police battalions with Covid Care Equipment and recruit doctors, he advised officials.

 

The chief minister asked health officials to make oxygen beds available right from CHCs to Teaching hospitals and equip all the PHCs with oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Officials must ensure that internet facility is in place for smooth access to telemedicine services at all health centres.

Night curfew must be continued for another week as part of the Covid restrictions from 10pm to 6am and all the protocols must be strictly followed.

He asked officials to prioritise vaccination and lead the jab process effectively. The state government provided vaccination to a large number of people through efficient management. Officials must now focus attention on the vaccination for teachers and complete it before the reopening of schools. Vaccination for pregnant women should also be actively pursued.

 

Jagan said nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May 2021, but the consumption was only about 4,63,590 doses. The state has urged the Centre to allocate those excess vaccine doses to the government.

So far, the state government has received 1,80,82,390 vaccine doses, of which 8,65,500 doses are yet to be administered. All mothers with children under the age of five have been vaccinated while 31,796 people who are set for travel abroad were also vaccinated.

The CM inquired about the progress of setting up oxygen generation plants in every private hospital with more than 50 beds. The state government is giving 30 per cent incentive for setting up such plants.

 

Meanwhile, officials said there were 24,708 active cases at present, whereas the recovery rate stood at 98.05 per cent and positivity rate has decreased to 2.83 per cent.

The positivity rate is less than three per cent in eight districts and almost 94.19 per cent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under the Aarogyasri scheme.

The number of black fungus cases has decreased. A total of 4,075 black fungus cases were registered till date, of which 863 were undergoing treatment now.

As for vaccination, so far 1,41,42,094 people have been drawn in, whereas 1,00,34,337 have got single dose vaccination and 41,07,757 completed the two-dose vaccination.

 

