AP government suspends public prayers for Bakrid

Vijayawada: Celebrations of Eid-ul-Zuha, commonly known as Bakrid, will be low-key owing to continuing second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. The AP government has also suspended Bakrid prayers at open places and Idgahs. As such, prayers will be confined to mosques, with devotees allowed only up to 50 per cent of the particular mosque’s capacity. Strict Covid-19 protocols will need to be observed.

Muslim religious leader Md. Ismail said Coronavirus has changed the meaning of festivals followed by all communities. He pointed out trademark hugging on Id day has become a thing of the past. Even sacrificing of animals in Qurbani has become minimal, as most people are going through financial difficulties owing to lockdown and restrictions.

Automobile trader Md. Kaleem said majority businesses are subdued since past two years. People have lost jobs. Most of them are facing financial crises. Goats or sheep that had earlier been available for `10,000 to `12,000 are now priced `18,000 to `25,000. Sacrificing animals has gone beyond reach of most people due Corona-induced financial slump.

Sheep and goats trader Javid Khureshi pointed out that earlier, people used to purchase animals in large numbers a week before Bakrid. But there have been only a few buyers this year. Purchases have been made just a day before the festival. Khureshi regretted that wealthy people, who had earlier bought four to eight animals, are now purchasing only one or two goats or sheep. He hoped the situation will be better next year with containment of the pandemic.

According to GO RT 100 issued by secretary (Minorities Welfare) A. Md. Imtiaz, Bakrid prayers will not be performed in Idgahs or open places. They will be confined only to mosques, which should accommodate devout only up to 50 per cent of the mosque’s capacity. Physical distancing of at least six feet must be maintained. Wearing of mask will be mandatory. All musalli (devotees) coming to masjid must perform their wadhu (ablution) at home and carry their own prayer janimaz (mat).

Imams and Khateebs have been requested to keep their Id Khutbah (sermon) short. Senior citizens, children and people with cough, cold or fever; or those with diabetes, high BP or coronary ailments; must offer prayers only at their homes. The government order suggested that Id-milap (hugging), musafa (hand shaking) should be avoided to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.