TTD to link VIP tickets to donation

TIRUPATI: VIP break darshan, which gives privileged access to those close to the powers that be, is soon going to be available even to devotees, with some conditions.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating linking a certain number of VIP break darshan tickets to donations made to the Srivani trust. The scheme, for which the modalities are being drawn up, is said to be the brain-child of TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

The Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam (Srivani) Trust, the 10th of the TTD, was started on May 25 to invite donations to spread the Venkateswara Bhakti cult by constructing temples at many places.

According to the officials, donors have so far contributed over Rs 25 lakh to the trust. Mr Singhal said the details of donations and donors will be placed on the TTD website.

Taking pilgrim-friendly measures a step ahead, the temple administration is now contemplating linking the donations to VIP break darshan.

Reliable sources told Deccan Chronicle it was proposed that the TTD issue a VIP break darshan ticket to every devotee who donates Rs 10,000 to the Srivani Trust. A quota will be earmarked for this scheme. The scheme will be offered after the conditions are worked out, sources said.

On Wednesday, the TTD had revoked the categorisation of the VIP break darshan tickets as L1, L2 and L3. The decision followed a public interest litigation filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the VIP darshan.

Petitioner J. Venkata Subbarao claimed that the practice was discriminative and infringed on a slew of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

In his petition, he stated that allowing categorisation on the basis of the position that an individual holds in society or an individual's influence was a a travesty of constitutional safeguards, abuse of legal process, statutory power.