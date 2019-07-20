Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 Rajnath Singh to vis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil today on Kargil Vijay Diwas

ANI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 8:58 am IST
This year is 20th anniversary of Kargil War and milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army.
'Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.' Singh tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.' Singh tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on Saturday, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He will pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

“Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation,” tweeted Rajnath Singh.

 

On July 14, a ‘Victory Flame’ was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

The flame would traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, kargil war, indian army, operation vijay
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Maharashtra's Pune while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said Friday. (Representational Image)

20-yr-old Pune man kills self to complete task in online game: Police

Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer. (Photo: File)

Jet Airways’ lenders approve interim finance plan of USD 10 million: report

The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added. (Representational Image)

13-yr-old Telangana student kills himself over losing classroom leader election

The rice based gruel comes in different flavo-urs including ‘ Jeeraka kanji’, ‘Dashapushpa kanji’, ‘Uluva kanji’, ‘Njavara kanji’ and ‘wheat kanji’.

Thiruvananthapuram: Big demand for ‘karkkidaka kanji’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways’ lenders approve interim finance plan of USD 10 million: report

Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer. (Photo: File)

13-yr-old Telangana student kills himself over losing classroom leader election

The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added. (Representational Image)

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Urban Legend: One dance step at a time – Saving a stage

The idea to hold a fundraiser came from Sahana Das, Professor, Communication Studies, at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

Khammam: Farm labourer out of work, MNREGA can be saviour

If the situation continues for another 15 days, labourers will have to migrate to other areas, probably urban pockets, to look for alternative ways to earn a living. There is an urgent need for the government to start works under the employment guarantee scheme to check migration.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham