Priyanka Gandhi detained on her way to UP clash site

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Friday detained on her way to Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 people were gunned down this week. Her move to hit the streets galvanised her party, which announced that it would hold demonstrations across the country in protest.

Ms Vadra was stopped on her way to Sonbhadra and taken to a guesthouse, after she squatted on the road with her supporters insisting that she be allowed to proceed.

She was taken to the Chunar guesthouse nearby after she sat on dharna, saying that she only wanted to meet the affected families. “A boy of my son’s age was shot at and is lying in hospital. Tell me, on what legal basis have I been stopped here?” she asked.

“I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims... I only want to meet the affected families, whose members have been mercilessly shot dead.”