Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 Priyanka Gandhi deta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi detained on her way to UP clash site

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 1:52 am IST
She was taken to the Chunar guesthouse nearby after she sat on dharna, saying that she only wanted to meet the family.
Priyanka Gandhi
 Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Friday detained on her way to Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 people were gunned down this week. Her move to hit the streets galvanised her party, which announced that it would hold demonstrations across the country in protest.

Ms Vadra was stopped on her way to Sonbhadra and taken to a guesthouse, after she squatted on the road with her supporters insisting that she be allowed to proceed.

 

She was taken to the Chunar guesthouse nearby after she sat on dharna, saying that she only wanted to meet the affected families. “A boy of my son’s age was shot at and is lying in hospital. Tell me, on what legal basis have I been stopped here?” she asked.

“I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims... I only want to meet the affected families, whose members have been mercilessly shot dead.”

...
Tags: sonbhadra, priyanka gandhi vadra, dharna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Arresting Priyanka not legal, disturbing: Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Shrimant Patil wasn’t abducted: Speaker KR Ramesh

S.R. Vishwanath.

SR Vishwanath notice against Srinivas Gowda

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in conversation with his deputy G. Parameshwar during the Assembly session on Friday. (DC)

Will end trust vote proceedings Monday: HD Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arresting Priyanka not legal, disturbing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves after visiting the survivors of the Sonbhadra incident in Varanasi on Friday. Aleast 10 people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday over a land dispute in Sonbhadra. (PTI)

No trust vote until debate over: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa speaks during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

2004 batch IFS officer Vivek Kumar appointed PS to PM

IFS Officer Vivek Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Lightning claims eight lives in Nawada district in Bihar

The incident took place in the district's Dhanpur village. They were playing under a tree in the village when lightning struck them. (Photo: ANI)

4 thrash Dalit man, try to burn him alive in Uttar Pradesh

The victim was admitted in the hospital with 30 per cent burn injuries. He is in critical condition right now. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham