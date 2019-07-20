Odisha's Patkura Bypoll underway, battle begins between BJP and BJD

Mohapatra has long been detested by Odisha's long-standing CM Naveen Patnaik since he was ousted from his party right before the 2000 assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Kendrapara: Odisha's Patkura assembly constituency at Kendrapura on Saturday kickstarted its bypolls at 7 AM on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see the political battle between Bijoy Mohapatra of the BJP who is fighting against BJD's nominee Sabitri Agarwal.

Mohapatra has long been detested by Odisha's long-standing CM Naveen Patnaik since he was ousted from his party right before the 2000 assembly polls.

Since then, Mohapatra has not been able to make it to the state assembly, News18 reported.

Mohapatra is one of the founders of BJD and has been a four-time MLA. It will be a high-stake affair as there are speculations that it could be the last election that Mohapatra contests.

There are 10 candidates in the fray but the prominent candidates are from BJP and the BJD.

Sabitri Agarawal is the wife of the late MLA Bed Prakash Agarwal. His demise on April 20 led to the postponement of the by-polls for the first time.

Bypolls were to be held on May 19 for the second time but couldn't be held because of Cyclone Fani which hit the state on May 3.

Arrangements have been made among the 309 polling booths. 1700 polling personnel have been deployed for a total of 2,44,747 voters of which 1,17,306 are women.

40 CCTV cameras have been installed at various booths and arrangements have been made for web casting in 31 polling stations.

The counting of votes will take place on July 24.