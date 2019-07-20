Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 NIA conducts raids a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA conducts raids across TN after special court sends 16 to custody in terror case

PTI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
The accused supported the ISIS and Al-Qaeda terror outfits, according to the prosecution in the NIA court.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarullah' terror module case, police said Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarullah' terror module case, police said Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at various locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarullah' terror module case, police said Saturday.

The raids are being carried out in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram district, they said without divulging further details.

 

The searches come a day after a special NIA court had granted the probe agency eight-day custody of 16 people arrested for allegedly attempting to set up the terror outfit, "Ansarullah."

The NIA had said the agency needed to take the accused to various places to verify the evidence collected against them during the investigation.

The accused supported the ISIS and Al-Qaeda terror outfits, according to the prosecution in the NIA court.

While 14 accused were arrested after they were deported to India last week by Saudi Arabia for allegedly attempting to set up terror outfit 'Ansarullah' in Tamil Nadu, two had been picked up from the state last Saturday.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, nia, ansarullah, terror case, isis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Cyberabad Police claim to have rescued 300 children in July

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being

UP govt crushing democracy, 'dictatorially inclined': Rahul on Priyanka's detention

With the CJI himself asking the investigating agency to deploy its officers, it will be interesting to see if the CBI can now register cases automatically upon witnessing any aberration. (Photo: File)

For first time, CJI asks CBI to deploy its officers, cops in SC registry

Varun Mehta, the Pradesh Head of Hindu Tatva (L) and Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal (R), the National Secretary of BJP KIssan Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

Activists in Punjab ask Khalistani extremists to stop fuelling separatism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After legal notice, SAD's Sirsa reiterates allegations against Delhi speaker

Reacting to the notice sent by Speaker, Sirsa said that such notices can't stop him from raising voice against corrupt practices by the AAP leadership. (Photo: ANI)

'Let me meet other victims' family,' says Priyanka after meeting 2 relatives

On Saturday, two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case were allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Chunar Guest House. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)

TMC delegation on way to meeting Sonbhadra victims' families detained

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(

7 fishermen missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala; shutters of Idukki dam opened

Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham