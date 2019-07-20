Lok Sabha clears changes to NHRC postings

ntroducing the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, minister of state (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai, said changes in the legislation will help in protecting human rights effectively.

New Delhi: Despite serious concerns raised by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to expedite the process of appointment of chairperson and members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after the government assured steps were being taken “round-the-clock” to protect human rights.

Introducing the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, minister of state (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai, said changes in the legislation will help in protecting human rights effectively.

Addressing concerns raised by members on the amendment Bill, the minister said the government has made humanity “rajdharam”, adding, during the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the women were coming forward and shouldering greater responsibilities.

The amendment provides for reduction in the tenure of chairpersons of national and state human rights bodies to three years from the current five years. It also stipulates that besides a former chief justice of India, as is the current requirement, a former Supreme Court judge can also become NHRC chairperson.

Similarly, a former high court judge can also become a state human rights commission chairperson besides a high court chief, according to the bill.

Mr Rai said the bill also gives more administrative and financial powers to these bodies.

Under the existing Act, chairpersons of commissions such as the National Commission for Schedul-ed Castes, National Com-mission for Scheduled Tribes and National Com-mission for Women are members of the NHRC.

The new bill provides for including the chairpersons of various other bodies as members.