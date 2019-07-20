Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 Jet Airways’ l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jet Airways’ lenders approve interim finance plan of USD 10 million: report

REUTERS
Published Jul 20, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Apart from this, about 2,400 operational creditors have made claims worth some 123.72 billion rupees, according to reports.
Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer. (Photo: File)
 Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer.

In a regulatory filing, bankruptcy resolution firm Grant Thornton said Jet’s lenders had also approved the eligibility criteria for potential buyers.

 

The filing did not say how much interim funding had been approved, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the lenders had agreed to provide USD 10 million.

The committee of creditors (CoC), via an electronic voting process, also agreed to appoint SBI Caps to help with the whole resolution process.

SBI Caps, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI), previously led an unsuccessful sale process for the airline before it was dragged to bankruptcy court.

The source said Grant Thornton planned to open bidding for the airline on Saturday. The only criterion for bidders will be having a net worth of 10 billion Indian rupees (USD 145 million), added the source.

This is similar to the parameter used when lenders initially tried to sell the airline. Bidding is likely to be open for 15 days and may be extended if there are no suitors, said the source.

Last month, Jet’s creditors, led by SBI, took the airline to bankruptcy court after failing to agree on a revival plan.

Financial creditors, who have the first right to proceeds recovered from a bankruptcy resolution, have submitted claims worth 102 billion rupees out of which 85 billion have been admitted. Apart from this, about 2,400 operational creditors have made claims worth some 123.72 billion rupees, according to reports.

(USD 1 = 68.7910 Indian rupees)

...
Tags: jet airways, bankrupt, airline, sbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Maharashtra's Pune while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said Friday. (Representational Image)

20-yr-old Pune man kills self to complete task in online game: Police

'Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.' Singh tweeted. (Photo: File)

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil today on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added. (Representational Image)

13-yr-old Telangana student kills himself over losing classroom leader election

The rice based gruel comes in different flavo-urs including ‘ Jeeraka kanji’, ‘Dashapushpa kanji’, ‘Uluva kanji’, ‘Njavara kanji’ and ‘wheat kanji’.

Thiruvananthapuram: Big demand for ‘karkkidaka kanji’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13-yr-old Telangana student kills himself over losing classroom leader election

The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added. (Representational Image)

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Urban Legend: One dance step at a time – Saving a stage

The idea to hold a fundraiser came from Sahana Das, Professor, Communication Studies, at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

Khammam: Farm labourer out of work, MNREGA can be saviour

If the situation continues for another 15 days, labourers will have to migrate to other areas, probably urban pockets, to look for alternative ways to earn a living. There is an urgent need for the government to start works under the employment guarantee scheme to check migration.

Keshava Reddy victims seek AgriGold-like relief

AgriGold
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham