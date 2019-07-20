Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 India’s first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India’s first Space Park to come up in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 2:21 am IST
The project will be implemented by the Electronics and IT department.
The government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the Space Park at the Knowledge City.
 The government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the Space Park at the Knowledge City.

Chennai: The Kerala Government will set up the country’s first Space Systems Park at the Knowledge City in Thiruvananthapuram to attract global startups working in space sector and also make it as a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, research and development.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum also will be developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at the Space Park.

 

The government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the Space Park at the Knowledge City within the Technocity as an international space technology ecosystem. Of this, 16.07 acres, now having SEZ status, will be de notified by KSITIL. The land belongs to Technopark.

The project will be implemented by the Electronics and IT department.

Primarily a manufacturing hub for companies using GIS and other data systems, the integrated complex will also have startup incubator, accelerators including Airbus Bizlab, skill training systems and production units. “With the Space Park materialising, Kerala capital will become a key hub of space technology in the country”, said M. Sivasankar, secretary, electronics and IT.

...
Tags: kerala government, space systems park, vssc
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Shrimant Patil wasn’t abducted: Speaker KR Ramesh

S.R. Vishwanath.

SR Vishwanath notice against Srinivas Gowda

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in conversation with his deputy G. Parameshwar during the Assembly session on Friday. (DC)

Will end trust vote proceedings Monday: HD Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No government doctor must be deputed abroad: Madras high court

Madras high court

State misspent money on KLIS project: Experts

Prof. K Purushotham Reddy

Arresting Priyanka not legal, disturbing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves after visiting the survivors of the Sonbhadra incident in Varanasi on Friday. Aleast 10 people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday over a land dispute in Sonbhadra. (PTI)

No trust vote until debate over: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa speaks during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

2004 batch IFS officer Vivek Kumar appointed PS to PM

IFS Officer Vivek Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham