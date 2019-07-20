India’s first Space Park to come up in Kerala

The government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the Space Park at the Knowledge City.

Chennai: The Kerala Government will set up the country’s first Space Systems Park at the Knowledge City in Thiruvananthapuram to attract global startups working in space sector and also make it as a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, research and development.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum also will be developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at the Space Park.

The government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the Space Park at the Knowledge City within the Technocity as an international space technology ecosystem. Of this, 16.07 acres, now having SEZ status, will be de notified by KSITIL. The land belongs to Technopark.

The project will be implemented by the Electronics and IT department.

Primarily a manufacturing hub for companies using GIS and other data systems, the integrated complex will also have startup incubator, accelerators including Airbus Bizlab, skill training systems and production units. “With the Space Park materialising, Kerala capital will become a key hub of space technology in the country”, said M. Sivasankar, secretary, electronics and IT.