Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 Govt likely to exten ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt likely to extend Parliament session by 3 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 2:37 am IST
The session, which is the first of the newly-convened 17th Lok Sabha, is scheduled to end on July 26.
The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.
 The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

New Delhi: Amid reports of the current Parliament session being the most productive in the past 20 years, there is a likelihood that it could be extended by at least three days. The session, which is the first of the newly-convened 17th Lok Sabha, is scheduled to end on July 26.

Though it is not officially confirmed, sources said that the government seems to be toying with the idea, an indication of which was also apparently given by the Prime Minister during the BJP’s recent parliamentary party meeting. “The government is considering extending the session by two to three days and BJP leaders are also in touch with Opposition leaders to take them on board,” sources said.

 

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

“This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till July 16, 2019, the Lok Sabha’s productivity is at 128 per cent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years,” the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly, the productivity of Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority, unlike Lok Sabha, is also relatively high.
The productivity of the upper house was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.

...
Tags: parliament session, lok sabha, bjp


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Shrimant Patil wasn’t abducted: Speaker KR Ramesh

S.R. Vishwanath.

SR Vishwanath notice against Srinivas Gowda

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in conversation with his deputy G. Parameshwar during the Assembly session on Friday. (DC)

Will end trust vote proceedings Monday: HD Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh-run liquor outlets not viable in the long run

The Tamil Nadu government set up Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) under the Companies Act, 1956, and took over distribution of arrack and Indian Made Foreign Spirits in the state from 1983.

Jal Shakti Abiyan launched in Nilgiris

Students and tribals planted 200 saplings of shola species.

ITF Leadership Academy launched in Coimbatore

Shiv Khera, author and business consultant inaugurates ITF Leadership Academy at PSG iTECH campus on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Nellore: Chandrayaan slots fill up in 30 minutes

The launch has now been been rescheduled to Monday July 22, 2.43 pm IST. The visitors have shown a lot of enthusiasm to be present in Shar as they can view the launch from this gallery in real time with naked eyes.

Coimbatore: Forest ranger held for graft, admitted

Uthiramsamy, a timber merchant who had taken the contract for clearing the trees, had recently asked Sakthi Ganesh to allow transporting the wooden pieces to the plains from hills for firewood. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham