Government places bill in Lok Sabha to amend RTI Act

New Delhi: Despite strong opposition and call for vote against it, government on Friday introduced the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. The Bill among other things provides power to the Union government to decide the salaries and tenure of the State and Central Information Commissioners.

While Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary sought the Bill to be sent to a Standing Committee, AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi said it lacks legislative competence.

“Sir, I have given a notice under Rule 72. I am of the opinion that this Bill lacks legislative competence. Sir, as you know very well that in our Constitution, we have article 246 which defines the Union and State Lists; and the Concurrent List is in Schedule VII of the Constitution. Why I say it lacks competence is because clause 3 amends Section 16 of the principal Act,” he said.