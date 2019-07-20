Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Blood would spill on roads, it will be of Kamal Nath,' says BJP leader; held

Published Jul 20, 2019
Updated Jul 20, 2019
State BJP president Rakesh Singh said, 'The BJP doesn’t approve the language used by Singh if he really used it.'
While addressing BJP workers on Thursday, Singh allegedly said if injustice was done to the poor, blood would spill on the roads and it will be ‘of Kamal Nath’. (Photo: File)
Bhopal: Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Surendra Nath Singh was arrested on Friday for allegedly using threatening language against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

While Singh was later released on bail, the state Assembly was adjourned twice during the question hour as the ruling Congress MLAs protested the alleged remarks.

Condemning the language used by Singh, speaker NP Prajapati appealed to Congress MLAs to allow the proceedings of the house.

The FIR in this case has been filed at the TT Nagar police station. Singh has been booked under various sections of the IPC.

The BJP, meanwhile, distanced itself from Singh’s remarks as state BJP president Rakesh Singh said, “The BJP doesn’t approve the language used by Singh if he really used it.”

