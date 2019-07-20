Cricket World Cup 2019

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

ANI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 10:03 am IST
The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Kadamwak Wasti, around 20 km from Pune city.
He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)
 He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

Pune: Nine students were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway near Pune in the early hours on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Kadamwak Wasti, around 20 km from Pune city.

 

"Those killed in the accident were returning from Raigarh and heading to their hometown Yavat, towards Solapur. Their car rammed into an approaching truck," an officer at the Loni Kalbhor police station said.

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

"Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the officer said.

More details are awaited.

