Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 4 earthquakes hit Ar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 20, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 10:21 am IST
The first quake occurred at 2.52 pm and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, reported IANS.
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)
 An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

East Kameng: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Four earthquakes of 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh one after another on Friday and the early hours this morning, the Meteorological Department said.

 

The first quake occurred at 2.52 pm and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, reported IANS.

The second one of 3.8 magnitude was recorded at 3.04 pm on Friday, also at the depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng.

The third 4.9 magnitude one was recorded at 3.21 pm. Its epicentre was at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal, the department said.

The fourth and the latest jolt was reported from East Kameng with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am on Saturday. It had a latitude of 7.7°N and Longitude of 92.7°E, along with a depth of 10 kms.

As per reports, the tremors were felt in parts of Assam and bordering China. According to seismologists, the northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes.

...
Tags: earthquake, arunanchal pradesh, imd
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(

TMC delegation on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families detained

Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)

7 fishermen goes missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

The Congress party workers, who were with her at the Chunar Fort, alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil today on Kargil Vijay Diwas

'Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.' Singh tweeted. (Photo: File)

Jet Airways’ lenders approve interim finance plan of USD 10 million: report

Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham