13-yr-old Telangana student kills himself over losing classroom leader election

ANI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 8:45 am IST
The boy, identified as Charan, was found dead on the railway track at Ramannapet area on Friday.
The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added. (Representational Image)
Bhongir: A 13-year-old boy studying in class 8 allegedly committed suicide after losing an election for class leader held recently at his school in Telangana's Bhongir, said police.

The boy, identified as Charan, was found dead on the railway track at Ramannapet area on Friday. He went missing since Thursday evening.

 

"In the wee hours, we received a complaint from the parents of 13-year-old boy stating that he was missing since Thursday evening. Immediately, a missing case was registered and on Friday afternoon he was found dead on the railway track at Ramannapet area," Narayana Reddy, DCP, Bhonghir told ANI.

"It is noticed that he was disturbed since last three days as he lost the class leadership elections in his school. He was studying in 8th standard and three days ago the school management had conducted elections in his class for class leader and he lost the elections against a girl student. He was disturbed following which he committed suicide," said Reddy.

The boy's body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination and if the parents' complaint against the school management then we will register a case and take up the investigation, he added.

