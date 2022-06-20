  
Name change of NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park on cards

Published Jun 20, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
The HMDA has decided to develop the Lumbini Park and NTR Garden to suit the landscape of the new Secretariat building located nearby
The government is also considering another name for NTR Garden: NTR-Ambedkar Park. A separate martyrs memorial museum is coming up adjacent to the Lumbini Park. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Lumbini Park and NTR Garden, two of the city's most iconic parks, are set to be renamed Telangana Martyrs Memorial Park and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Park, respectively. According to TRS insiders, the government is seriously contemplating renaming the two well-known parks.

The government is also considering another name for NTR Garden: NTR-Ambedkar Park. A separate martyrs memorial museum is coming up adjacent to the Lumbini Park.

 

The HMDA has decided to develop the Lumbini Park and NTR Garden to suit the landscape of the new Secretariat building located nearby, and has invited consultants to hold a pre-bid meeting on Wednesday. The agency will hire landscape architects to prepare the master plan and also factor in the increased tourist footfalls over the past few years.

Sources further said the 125-foot tall bronze statue, which will be built on a sprawling 11 acres of land at NTR Garden, will be the world's tallest statue of Ambedkar.

The state government intends to spend Rs 150 crore on the statue's installation, as well as the construction of a meditation centre, photo gallery, and conference hall.

 

Officials said that access would be given to the proposed ropeway connecting People's Plaza, Jalavihar, Sanjeevaiah Park and Indira Park. They said that parks had not been renovated in 20 years and that they were in desperate need of restoration.

Officials said Hussainsagar had seen about 20 lakh in the last three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic-related closures. The HMDA had redesigned, renovated, and developed infrastructure facilities such as a modern pedestrian walkway, ornamental street lighting, railings, gazebos, and other amenities on tank Bund.

 

