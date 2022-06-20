  
Jagan reviews roadworks, stresses importance of sanitation to top officials

Published Jun 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The CM also called for an action plan to curb sewage discharge into Krishna and Godavari rivers
Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Around 60 per cent of planned roadworks in the state have been completed so far and roads will be made pothole-free by July 15, the Chief Minister was informed in a review meeting of civic works on Monday.

The CM was also informed that filling up four gaps in seed access roads to the Karakatta Road were to be taken up, while construction of a quarters was in the final stages.

 

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials of the municipal administration and urban development bodies at his camp office, pertaining to the development of 16,762 roads across 4,396.65 kilometres, for which Rs 1,826.22 crore was allocated.

He also discussed issues of sanitation and housing, among others.

Reddy, after taking stock of road progress, directed officials to beautify roads connecting airports, especially the Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam roads, among other main roads and select roads in towns. He also directed officials to complete flyovers and railway overbridges on priority.

 

Turning his focus to sanitation in cities and towns, Reddy directed officials to accord it a top priority to ensure good health. He stressed the importance of sanitation staff, saying that it was the main reason why his government had hiked their pay from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, soon after coming to power.

Reddy also called for an action plan to curb sewage discharge into Krishna and Godavari rivers, as irrigation canals connected to them were also being polluted. He directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with sewage treatment and to set up treatment plants where they were necessary.

 

He called for the beautification of canals in Vijayawada, besides stopping waste dumping into irrigation canals and holding awareness campaigns for the same.

On housing projects, Reddy directed officials to expedite construction under Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation and hand them over to beneficiaries, along with basic amenities. He also directed officials to set up Jaganna Smart Townships in all Assembly segments of the state.

The officials also informed the CM that more Mahila Marts will be set up in July and six were already functioning, Reddy directed officials to ensure the efficient functioning of the pilot projects.

 

 

