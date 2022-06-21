  
Centre seeks ₹442 crore from TS for AOC land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 12:04 am IST
The defence ministry has demanded money for land as compensation and the ball is now in the state government’s court
 According to official sources, the government, after exploring options to resolve the issue of road connectivity to residential areas in the city’s northeast, beyond the cantonment area, had put forth the proposal. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Following the proposal by the state government seeking about 40 acres of land in the Army Ordnance Corps area in Secunderabad for road development, the defence ministry has demanded money for land as compensation. It has asked for Rs 442 crore to part with the land and the ball is now in the state government’s court.

According to official sources, the government, after exploring options to resolve the issue of road connectivity to residential areas in the city’s northeast, beyond the cantonment area, had put forth the proposal. “We had sought land for free, but they are seeking compensation to resolve the matter. This has to be settled at the highest level in New Delhi and the state government has to take a call,” a source in the GHMC said.

 

It is believed that with the political slugfest between the TRS and the BJP intensifying in recent months, this issue has only hardened, contributing to the ‘uncompromising stance’ of the defence ministry.  

Before the Local Military Authority (LMA) started closing important roads a few years ago including Allahabad Gate, Gough Road, Wellington Road and Ordinance Road converging at AOC, it was the major connectivity for residents staying at Malkajgiri, Neredmet, RK Puram and other important localities beyond the cantonment.

 

Following protests by residents, the state government with an objective of resolving the matter proposed handing over a section for developing road connectivity. As per the proposal, the road to be developed which connects Safilguda passes through the heart of the military area. It will also have to be secured by at least 2-metre-high walls for security reasons.

 

