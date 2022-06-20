After welfare, Jagan to concentrate on AP's development

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government headed by Jagan Reddy is keen on attracting various sections of the society alongside the poor that are happy with its welfare sops.

As part of this, the chief minister will lay the foundation stones for eight industrial units in the electronic manufacturing cluster in Chittoor district on June 23. The government is also planning to hold meetings every month to the promotion of industrialization.

The YSRC high command hired the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) led by Rishiraj Singh under its Mission 2024 action plan to win the next assembly polls. It recently conducted some surveys. The team gave feedback to the CM that welfare schemes are not enough to enable the party to retain power for a second successive term. Hence, the government started efforts to speed up development and attend to the welfare of other sections of the people.

During a workshop on the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, Rishiraj Singh, who took charge of the YSRC campaign for the 2024 polls, gave a presentation to the party leaders.

He told the party leaders that the welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan government were winning wide appreciation among the lower strata of the society. But, there is widespread resentment among the youth and the upper middle class sections over the slow pace of development. The party and the government should take corrective steps.

The I-PAC also brought to the notice of the party that the government should focus on developing the IT sector and encourage the manufacturing sector in ways as would generate employment.

The government has started concentrating on the development aspects to attract the middle class, the affluent, the business community, the government employees, the youths and other sections that were not covered under the present set of welfare schemes.

The Jagan government offered 32 lakh houses to the poor under its flagship mega housing programme, but there is unrest among the majority sections of the society about barring them from the welfare sops.

The Jagan government started the Smart Township scheme offering plots to middle and higher income groups and government employees at reasonable prices with layouts in cities and towns to attract these sections. Speeding up of industrialisation activity will be helpful to the YSRC to attract the elite, the business community, the youths, in the next two years, it is felt.

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said CM Jagan was concentrating on industrial development to generate more employment opportunities. The CM would inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for eight companies on June 23.

He said the pandemic season had an adverse effect on the industrial sector and normalcy is now being restored.

The minister said the government decided to hold meetings and road shows to attract investments every month for promotion of industries and pursue other development activities.