2,700 TS job aspirants lose local status due to zonal system

HYDERABAD: Nearly 2,700 Telangana natives who had applied for the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the police recruitment examinations found that they had lost their 'local status' due to the new zonal system of the state government that came into force in July 2021.

These candidates had pursued their school education (from Class IV to VII) for one or more years in schools located in undivided Andhra Pradesh which are now part of AP, or elsewhere and thus became non-locals for Telangana.

Worst affected were candidates who pursued their education in reputed government schools like Sainik School, Korukonda, Navodaya Vidyalayas, AP Social Welfare Schools, AP Sports Schools etc on merit basis. These areas are now in AP, which denies the candidates ’local’ status.

Prior to the bifurcation of state, these schools were funded by the undivided AP government. After bifurcation in 2014, the TS government had granted scholarships to Telangana native students in Sainik School, Korukonda. These students are not being treated as 'non-locals'.

As per the TS government's zonal system, school study from Classes I to VII is considered for determining local status for employment. Otherwise, candidates must show study in the area for four consecutive years from Classes IV to VII.

The new zonal system reserved 95 per cent jobs for locals and the rest is open to both locals and non-locals. The 2,700 natives who became non-locals based on their school study now have to compete with locals for the 5 per cent jobs.

"I hail from Nalgonda district in Telangana. I studied from Class I to V in Hyderabad and from Class VI to XII in Korukonda Sainik School. How is this justified," asked R. Sai Krishna, who had applied for the TSPSC Group-I exam but was categorised non-local.

Other candidates affected by the new system include those belonging to bordering districts of Telangana who opted for schools in nearest towns in what is now AP, due to lack of facilities in their respective towns or villages.

Candidates belonging to seven mandals merged with AP after bifurcation, candidates selected for employment in the combined state of AP, through APPSC and other recruiting agencies before bifurcation, and allocated zones in Telangana region have been declared non-local, even though they are employees of Telangana government and have been residing in the state from the beginning of their employment, because they completed their education in territories of present day AP.

Wards of TS native state government employees who had to study in Andhra and Rayalaseema owing to the employment status of their parents, also lost their local status. Similarly, wards of Central government employees. There is no provision in Telangana's new zonal system for granting local status to such persons.

Wards of TS-native persons who migrated to other states and countries (like Gulf regions) for employment and better opportunities and took their families along with them also lost their local candidate status.

"Some of us who are facing this non-local issue have given a representation to the TSPSC. However, they say that they are following GO 124 on the new zonal system in letter and spirit and this GO has no provision to give any relaxation on local status. They suggested that we represent this issue to the government. We have given a representation to the general administration department (GAD) and the legal department in the Secretariat. However, there has been no assurance from any of them," Sai Krishna said.

