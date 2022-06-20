  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2022 2,700 TS job aspiran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2,700 TS job aspirants lose local status due to zonal system

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:01 am IST
As per the TS government's zonal system, school study from Classes I to VII is considered for determining local status for employment
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
 Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

HYDERABAD: Nearly 2,700 Telangana natives who had applied for the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the police recruitment examinations found that they had lost their 'local status' due to the new zonal system of the state government that came into force in July 2021.

These candidates had pursued their school education (from Class IV to VII) for one or more years in schools located in undivided Andhra Pradesh which are now part of AP, or elsewhere and thus became non-locals for Telangana.

 

Worst affected were candidates who pursued their education in reputed government schools like Sainik School, Korukonda, Navodaya Vidyalayas, AP Social Welfare Schools, AP Sports Schools etc on merit basis. These areas are now in AP, which denies the candidates ’local’ status.

Prior to the bifurcation of state, these schools were funded by the undivided AP government. After bifurcation in 2014, the TS government had granted scholarships to Telangana native students in Sainik School, Korukonda. These students are not being treated as 'non-locals'.

 

As per the TS government's zonal system, school study from Classes I to VII is considered for determining local status for employment. Otherwise, candidates must show study in the area for four consecutive years from Classes IV to VII.

The new zonal system reserved 95 per cent jobs for locals and the rest is open to both locals and non-locals. The 2,700 natives who became non-locals based on their school study now have to compete with locals for the 5 per cent jobs.

"I hail from Nalgonda district in Telangana. I studied from Class I to V in Hyderabad and from Class VI to XII in Korukonda Sainik School. How is this justified," asked R. Sai Krishna, who had applied for the TSPSC Group-I exam but was categorised non-local.

 

Other candidates affected by the new system include those belonging to bordering districts of Telangana who opted for schools in nearest towns in what is now AP, due to lack of facilities in their respective towns or villages.

Candidates belonging to seven mandals merged with AP after bifurcation, candidates selected for employment in the combined state of AP, through APPSC and other recruiting agencies before bifurcation, and allocated zones in Telangana region have been declared non-local, even though they are employees of Telangana government and have been residing in the state from the beginning of their employment, because they completed their education in territories of present day AP.

 

Wards of TS native state government employees who had to study in Andhra and Rayalaseema owing to the employment status of their parents, also lost their local status. Similarly, wards of Central government employees. There is no provision in Telangana's new zonal system for granting local status to such persons.

Wards of TS-native persons who migrated to other states and countries (like Gulf regions) for employment and better opportunities and took their families along with them also lost their local candidate status.

"Some of us who are facing this non-local issue have given a representation to the TSPSC. However, they say that they are following GO 124 on the new zonal system in letter and spirit and this GO has no provision to give any relaxation on local status. They suggested that we represent this issue to the government. We have given a representation to the general administration department (GAD) and the legal department in the Secretariat. However, there has been no assurance from any of them," Sai Krishna said.

 

Who is non-local

As per the TS government's zonal system, school study from Classes I to VII is considered for determining local status for employment.

Otherwise, candidates must show study in the area for four consecutive years from Classes IV to VII.

This has left out many candidates

* Those who studied in what is now AP, from Classes IV to VII

* Those living in TS border areas who studied in AP schools

* Telangana region employees posted in Andhra-Rayalaseema areas in undivided AP

* TS employees selected for employment in undivided AP, through APPSC and government agencies before bifurcation, and allocated zones in Telangana region.

 

* Children of TS native Central staff posted outside TS.

...
Tags: ts public service commission (tspsc), new zonal system
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Driving tests will soon become tough as a new automatic system is being introduced across the country and the state transport departments will be integrated and linked to the new NIC software. (DC file photo)

Driving tests to be made tough; pass via new software

BookMyShow.

Probe ordered against BookMyShow for forming cartel

The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors. (DC file photo)

HC issues notices to TS on illegal parking fees

The bear was seen roaming in the area with its cubs. (File)

One killed, six others injured in bear attack in Srikakulam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

No jobs for arsonists, declare armed forces

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Agniveers to get 10% of defence, CAPF jobs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the ministry of defence for Agniveers meeting the requisite eligibility criteria. The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 DPSUs.

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->