Nation, Current Affairs

Unlock decision worries Khammam medics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 21, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 7:10 am IST
The medical officials have warned of an increase in cases in these mandals in the coming two to three days due to the unlocking decision
 About 32 positive cases were registered against 1410 tests on June 20 in Sattupalli division having nine government hospitals. — Representational image/Reuters

KHAMMAM: The lifting of lockdown is worrying medical officers and staff working in the eight mandals in Khammam district where Covid-19 cases remain alarming.

The medical officials have warned of an increase in cases in these mandals in the coming two to three days due to the unlocking decision. Mandals like Karepalli, Sattupalli, Vemsoor, Penuballi, Kallur, Madhira, Errupalem and Nelakondapalli mandals reported more cases from May 5 to June 19.

 

Covid-19 cases were 11,262 in April, which marks 16.77 per cent positive cases from 67166 tests. In May, it was 18,176 from 57,996 tests (31.34%) while till June 20, about 11,871 positive cases were reported from 1,45,195 tests.

The rise is alarming. In Karepalli, for instance, about 26 cases were registered on June 20. It was preceded by 17 on June 19, 16 on June 18, 15 on June 17 and 11 on June 16.  

About 32 positive cases were registered against 1410 tests on June 20 in Sattupalli division having nine government hospitals. There are 77 positive cases against 2355 tests on June 19 and 97 cases against 2833 tests, said medical and health officials.

 

Additional DMHO Sitaram said that they succeeded in bringing the cases to 2.3 per cent.

 K Chakradhar, a doctor working in a private hospital, said, “The situation is not under control in Khammam district and the people should be aware of the things and save themselves from the virus for at least another two months. Cases did not come down and it is more than three percent. The government should have continued the night curfew at least till July 1.”

...
Tags: covid cases alarming in khammam mandals, lifting of lockdown medical officers, covid situation not under control, night curfew advisable till july 1
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


