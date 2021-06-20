Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Tamil Nadu extendeds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu extendeds lockdown till June 28 with further relaxations

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 7:01 pm IST
As per the order, Chennai Metro Trains can run with 50 per cent occupancy
Public will be allowed to travel in call taxis, auto-rickshaws without e-registration in four districts. (Photo: PTI)
 Public will be allowed to travel in call taxis, auto-rickshaws without e-registration in four districts. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by one more week, till June 28, but with further relaxations.

As per the order by the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Metro Trains can run with 50 per cent occupancy. Cinema and TV serial shooting can commence with a maximum of 100 people. Public transport can operate in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet with 50 per cent capacity.

 

Moreover, autos and cabs are allowed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet without e-registration. Footwear and optical shops can function between 9 AM and 5 PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Also, vehicle dealers and distributors can open shops between 9 and 7 in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet Districts. Only parcel service is allowed in road-side restaurants between 6 AM and 7PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Relaxations for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts are as follows: Inter-district and intra-district public transport in these 4 districts with 50% occupancy will be allowed from June 21. Metrorail operation will be allowed with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

 

Public will be allowed to travel in call taxis, auto-rickshaws without e-registration in four districts --Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Film shooting and shooting for small screen allowed with 100 persons.

Fancy stores, photo studios/video studios, laundries, xerox shops, printing press, tailoring shops will be allowed to function in four districts--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu between 9 AM and 7 PM.

All government offices in four districts-- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu-- will be allowed to function with 100 percent employees. All private organizations can function with 50 per cent employees. Sub-registrar offices can function fully.

 

As per the order, all construction works will be allowed in four districts--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Hardware shops and footwear shops can open between 9 AM and 7 PM. Takeaways only allowed in roadside food shops between 6 AM and 7 PM.

Shops selling computer hardware, software, electronic appliances, spare parts and shops selling construction materials can function between 9 AM and 7 PM in four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, as per the order.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu reported 10,229 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18,232 discharges and 180 deaths today.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu lockdown, chennai lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

A medical worker takes swab sample of a boy for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt seeks vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chirag announces 'aashirvaad yatra' from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back

Buses parked at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

KSRTC to operate 3,000 buses starting Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Jab for students, Olympics-bound sportspersons from June 22

Beneficiaries wait in observation room after a dose of 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

TTD still stuck with demonetised currency worth Rs 49.7 crore

Many devotees, however, continued to extend offerings in the hundi in demonetised currency, even after the period for exchanging such currency notes ended. — DC file photo

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham