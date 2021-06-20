Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Record 12.56 lakh pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2021, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 7:54 pm IST
In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)
 Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh achieved a unique feat on Sunday, vaccinating over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world.

By 6 pm, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

 

In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

So far, 1.10 crore people in the state got the first dose and 27.29 lakh the second dose since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16.

A sum of 1.37 crore vaccine doses (first and second) were administered in the state so far.

The Mega Vaccination Drive, with focus on persons over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

 

By 2 pm, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, according to the Health Department data.

By 3.30 pm, the number crossed the one million mark.

As a total of 14 lakh doses were kept ready for the drive, Health department officials hoped that by the end of the day, the entire stock could be exhausted.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.48 lakh and 1.43 lakh vaccinations so far on Sunday.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed one lakh each.

On April 14, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in AP, then a record high in a day in the country.

 

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccination, andhra pradesh covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

The enactment of these rules had become necessary following widespread concerns about increasing instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, it said. (Photo: PTI/File)

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs

A medical worker takes swab sample of a boy for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt seeks vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chirag announces 'aashirvaad yatra' from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Jab for students, Olympics-bound sportspersons from June 22

Beneficiaries wait in observation room after a dose of 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

TTD still stuck with demonetised currency worth Rs 49.7 crore

Many devotees, however, continued to extend offerings in the hundi in demonetised currency, even after the period for exchanging such currency notes ended. — DC file photo

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham