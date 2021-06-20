Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Parents oppose move ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parents oppose move to reopen schools, colleges in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jun 20, 2021, 3:06 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 7:35 am IST
Big schools like Meridian, Glendale, Johnson Grammar and the like also said that they were prepared for any scenario, and would wait for detailed guidelines from the state government before reaching a decision on managerial level. — Representational image/PTI
HYDERABAD:  Even as the state government on Saturday said it was ready to open schools and colleges for physical classes from July 1, the decision has not been received well by parents. Several parents in the city unanimously said they were not ready to let their children out in public yet. Some even said this decision was a sure shot invitation to a third wave of the virus spread in the state. 

"There has been enough talk about this and a lot of experts are suspecting that the third wave which is imminent, will affect children the most. Allowing schools and colleges to reopen, even with as many precautionary measures as possible, cannot ensure safety," said Venkat Sainath, a parent and member of the Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association. 

 

Other parents said until there was a vaccine ready for children under the age of 18 years, they would choose not to send kids for physical classes. "This is the most irresponsible decision the government can take despite the crisis we witnessed a little over a month ago. How and who will ensure that people don't let their guard down once normalcy begins in the state?" another parent of a Class 7 student said. 

However, most private schools said they were ready with all facilities in place to conduct physical classes safely as per government guidelines. Suneer Nagi, Principal, Pallavi Model School in the city, while expressing confidence in their preparation to conduct the classes and reopening school for students, also highlighted the concerns parents might have in sending children. "We are prepared for whatever the government finally decides, but will the parents feel comfortable?" she asked. 

 

Big schools like Meridian, Glendale, Johnson Grammar and the like also said that they were prepared for any scenario, and would wait for detailed guidelines from the state government before reaching a decision on managerial level. 

The state Cabinet on Saturday directed the education department to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students, online classes and other related issues and release the same at the earliest.

