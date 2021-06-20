Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Lifting of restricti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 20, 2021, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 8:45 am IST
The teaching community expressed reservation on the decision to reopen all educational institutions
Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)
 Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Most people that Deccan Chronicle spoke to welcomed the decision of the state Cabinet to lift the lockdown restrictions completely and pressed for strict implementation of Covid-19 norms.

The teaching community expressed reservation on the decision to reopen all educational institutions. Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless.

 

What people say

It’s a good decision taken by the government, but there is a strong need to continue the Covid-19 protocol. The mistakes that people made earlier pushed us into this crisis and those should not be repeated. I request those visiting temples to follow precautions.

C.S. Rangarajan, Pradhana archaka, Chilkur Balaji temple

The government has contained the pandemic very efficiently by imposing strict restrictions while conducting Covid-19 vaccination drive. Lifting the lockdown at this time is very well appreciated. This will help people to start earning their livelihood.

 

S.S Rao, MD, Gedov Transmission

It is not safe to open schools. The under-18 population has not been vaccinated, and this decision may lead to another crisis where children become victims. The decision will help people earn their livelihood but I think this should be reconsidered.

Leena Mary, Primary teacher, Bhegas High School, Malkajgiri

We welcome the decision as Covid-19 cases are few. It’s not just about selling liquor and food. Many families depend on these sectors. We will mandate all precautions.

B. Surendhar Reddy, Shruthi Restaurant and Bar

 

The lockdown was imposed to flatten the curve. Lifting the lockdown totally may lead to more cases. It could have been done in a partial manner. Taking advantage of the end of restrictions, people may become casual. This can lead to another wave.

Dr G. Rajendernath, King Koti Hospital

We welcome the decision. Many people had lost their livelihood during the lockdown. There are 400 employees in our restaurants, and most of them suffered during the lockdown. This decision renews their hopes.

Mohammad Irfan, Sha Ghouse Restaurants

The paan shop business has regular customers. What we used to earn the whole day, we could earn even during the four-hour relaxation. We were not affected much. Since the lockdown has been lifted, the government should ensure strict restrictions where people gather.

 

Osman Ali, Paan shop owner

Life over livelihood. It’s a welcome move, done when the cases are under control. Many in the hospitality sector are facing acute poverty. Now there is hope for them. There is a vaccine for Covid-19 but no vaccine against poverty.

Dheeraj Melwani, MD, Dirty Martini Pub

...
Tags: covid-19, follow covid protocols, earn livelihood, do not open schools hyderabad parents, mixed reaction over lifting restrictions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter

Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna

Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image

HMDA losing Rs. 100 crore in toll charges from ORR around city

At present, the water level at Lakshmi barrage is 11.953 tmc ft against its full capacity of 16.17 tmc ft. — DC Image

Huge inflows into Godavari aids water release from Kaleshwaram

Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao. (DC photo)

No switchover to BJP: Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

TTD still stuck with demonetised currency worth Rs 49.7 crore

Many devotees, however, continued to extend offerings in the hundi in demonetised currency, even after the period for exchanging such currency notes ended. — DC file photo

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham