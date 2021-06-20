Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions

Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Most people that Deccan Chronicle spoke to welcomed the decision of the state Cabinet to lift the lockdown restrictions completely and pressed for strict implementation of Covid-19 norms.

The teaching community expressed reservation on the decision to reopen all educational institutions. Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless.

What people say

It’s a good decision taken by the government, but there is a strong need to continue the Covid-19 protocol. The mistakes that people made earlier pushed us into this crisis and those should not be repeated. I request those visiting temples to follow precautions.

C.S. Rangarajan, Pradhana archaka, Chilkur Balaji temple

The government has contained the pandemic very efficiently by imposing strict restrictions while conducting Covid-19 vaccination drive. Lifting the lockdown at this time is very well appreciated. This will help people to start earning their livelihood.

S.S Rao, MD, Gedov Transmission

It is not safe to open schools. The under-18 population has not been vaccinated, and this decision may lead to another crisis where children become victims. The decision will help people earn their livelihood but I think this should be reconsidered.

Leena Mary, Primary teacher, Bhegas High School, Malkajgiri

We welcome the decision as Covid-19 cases are few. It’s not just about selling liquor and food. Many families depend on these sectors. We will mandate all precautions.

B. Surendhar Reddy, Shruthi Restaurant and Bar

The lockdown was imposed to flatten the curve. Lifting the lockdown totally may lead to more cases. It could have been done in a partial manner. Taking advantage of the end of restrictions, people may become casual. This can lead to another wave.

Dr G. Rajendernath, King Koti Hospital

We welcome the decision. Many people had lost their livelihood during the lockdown. There are 400 employees in our restaurants, and most of them suffered during the lockdown. This decision renews their hopes.

Mohammad Irfan, Sha Ghouse Restaurants

The paan shop business has regular customers. What we used to earn the whole day, we could earn even during the four-hour relaxation. We were not affected much. Since the lockdown has been lifted, the government should ensure strict restrictions where people gather.

Osman Ali, Paan shop owner

Life over livelihood. It’s a welcome move, done when the cases are under control. Many in the hospitality sector are facing acute poverty. Now there is hope for them. There is a vaccine for Covid-19 but no vaccine against poverty.

Dheeraj Melwani, MD, Dirty Martini Pub