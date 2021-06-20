Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Eamcet set to be ren ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Eamcet set to be renamed Eapcet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 12:07 am IST
AP government decided to conduct Eapcet from August 19 to 25
Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said the notification for Eapcet would be released on June 24. (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: The Eamcet is becoming history in Andhra Pradesh as the name of the popular common entrance test for engineering, agriculture and medicine is changing to the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (Eapcet).

The AP government decided to conduct Eapcet from August 19 to 25. Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said the notification would be released on June 24. Submission of online applications without a late fee is from June 26 to July 25.  Online applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 500 from July 26 to August 5. Thereafter, applications can be submitted till August 10, with a fee of Rs 1,000.

 

A late fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged for applications filed between August 11 and August 15. Applications would be accepted with Rs 10,000 fee up to August 18.

All other common entrance tests like ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test, lateral entry for diploma holders), ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test for MBA/MCA), PGECET (Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test for MTech/MPharma), Lawcet (Law Common Entrance Test for three- and five-year law courses and for PG Law), EdCET (Education Common Entrance Test for BEd) and PECET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test for BPEd/UG DPEd) are proposed to be conducted in the first half of September.

 

...
Tags: eamcet, eapcet, engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, adimulapu suresh, ap government, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


