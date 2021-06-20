Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 COVID-19: India reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 10:24 am IST
The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days
A health worker in protective suit collects swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)
 A health worker in protective suit collects swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)

New Delhi: India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.

 

The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.

The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,10,19,083.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.22 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.43 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 27,66,93,572 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

...
Tags: covid second wave, covid update, less than 60000 new coronavirus infections, death toll climbed to 386713, india covid-19 tally
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter

Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna to counter AP

Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image

HMDA losing Rs. 100 crore in toll charges from ORR around Hyderabad

At present, the water level at Lakshmi barrage is 11.953 tmc ft against its full capacity of 16.17 tmc ft. — DC Image

Huge inflows into Godavari aids water release from Kaleshwaram

Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

TTD still stuck with demonetised currency worth Rs 49.7 crore

Many devotees, however, continued to extend offerings in the hundi in demonetised currency, even after the period for exchanging such currency notes ended. — DC file photo

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham