Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 COVID-19 claims five ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 claims five of a family in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 8:50 am IST
As the Covid-19 struck the family, all of them except the boy underwent treatment in a private hospital at Rajamahendravaram
Though the family borrowed and spent Rs 28 lakh on treatment, hospital putting pressure on boy and his relatives for more money. — Representational image/DC
 Though the family borrowed and spent Rs 28 lakh on treatment, hospital putting pressure on boy and his relatives for more money. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: Covid-19 claimed the lives of five members of a family near Rajanagaram last month and left a 12-year-old boy an orphan. Though the family paid Rs 28 lakh to the hospital for the treatment, the hospital is exerting pressure on the boy and his relatives to pay the remaining amount.

According to sources, M.V. Sudhir Rayol  (45) of Razole used to work as a civil contractor. Later, he gave up the contract works and took up agriculture. His wife Swetha Haritha (37), his father, his mother M. Uma Maheswari  and also his wife’s mother were residing in the same house at Bridge County near Rajanagaram. His son M.S.S. Saharsha is studying Class VI in a private school near Rajamahendravaram.

 

As the Covid-19 struck the family, all of them except the boy underwent treatment in a private hospital at Rajamahendravaram. Though they paid Rs 28 lakh for treatment, none of them could survive.

On receipt of information, Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat visited the house on Saturday and consoled the boy. He enquired about his condition. His maternal uncle narrated that the hospital management was exerting pressure on paying more money regarding the treatment, though the five members died.

Bharat said that the family borrowed money from others and paid to the hospital. He said that he would talk to hospital authorities and a criminal case would be booked against it, if necessary. He said that already Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh to the orphans who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and he would provide education to the boy in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

 

...
Tags: covid-19 five of a family die, 12-yr-old boy turns orphan, mp margani bharat ram, rajamahendravaram private hospital fleecing covid patients, cm jagan relief fund for orphaned kids
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 20 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

It was decided to construct a project at Alampur to divert 60 to 70 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through pipelines and fulfil the needs of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project ayacut. A total of two lakh acres will be irrigated in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts by constructing the Pulichintala left canal. — Twitter

Telangana Cabinet okays new projects across Krishna

Asked why the toll rates have not been revised, a senior HMDA official said there was a proposal to award the ORR project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis to generate more revenue. — DC Image

HMDA losing Rs. 100 crore in toll charges from ORR around city

At present, the water level at Lakshmi barrage is 11.953 tmc ft against its full capacity of 16.17 tmc ft. — DC Image

Huge inflows into Godavari aids water release from Kaleshwaram

Hospitality industry welcomed the decision as it would imply employment to many of those who were rendered jobless. (Representational image:PTI)

Lifting of restrictions in Telangana evokes mixed reactions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)

TTD still stuck with demonetised currency worth Rs 49.7 crore

Many devotees, however, continued to extend offerings in the hundi in demonetised currency, even after the period for exchanging such currency notes ended. — DC file photo

Terrorism, radicalisation gravest threats facing world: Rajnath Singh

Singh was virtually addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham