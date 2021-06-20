COVID-19 claims five of a family in Andhra Pradesh

Though the family borrowed and spent Rs 28 lakh on treatment, hospital putting pressure on boy and his relatives for more money. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: Covid-19 claimed the lives of five members of a family near Rajanagaram last month and left a 12-year-old boy an orphan. Though the family paid Rs 28 lakh to the hospital for the treatment, the hospital is exerting pressure on the boy and his relatives to pay the remaining amount.

According to sources, M.V. Sudhir Rayol (45) of Razole used to work as a civil contractor. Later, he gave up the contract works and took up agriculture. His wife Swetha Haritha (37), his father, his mother M. Uma Maheswari and also his wife’s mother were residing in the same house at Bridge County near Rajanagaram. His son M.S.S. Saharsha is studying Class VI in a private school near Rajamahendravaram.

As the Covid-19 struck the family, all of them except the boy underwent treatment in a private hospital at Rajamahendravaram. Though they paid Rs 28 lakh for treatment, none of them could survive.

On receipt of information, Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat visited the house on Saturday and consoled the boy. He enquired about his condition. His maternal uncle narrated that the hospital management was exerting pressure on paying more money regarding the treatment, though the five members died.

Bharat said that the family borrowed money from others and paid to the hospital. He said that he would talk to hospital authorities and a criminal case would be booked against it, if necessary. He said that already Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh to the orphans who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and he would provide education to the boy in Kendriya Vidyalaya.