Nation, Current Affairs

AP to administer 8 lakh vaccines today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Earlier, it provided 6 lakh jabs in a single day twice
 According to reports, as many as 1,22,83,479 Corona vaccine doses have been administered to people in 13 districts of the state till date in AP. (Photo:AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government will conduct a mega Covid-19 vaccination programme on Sunday to administer 8 lakh Corona vaccine doses in a single day. Earlier, the state had created a new record by administering 6 lakh Corona vaccine doses in one day for two times, and now it is aiming at 8 lakh doses in a day to create another record.

The state medical and health department issued orders to the Collectors of all districts, who made all arrangements accordingly.

 

According to reports, as many as 1,22,83,479 Corona vaccine doses have been administered to people in 13 districts of the state till date, under which the vaccine was administered to 5,29,000 women bearing children below five years of age. Further, as many as 26,41,739 people got two doses in the state. First and second dose vaccines would be administered to people above 45 years of age and further to women having children of below five years on Sunday.

In Krishna district, the mega Covid-19 vaccination programme will be carried out at 260 centers on Sunday. Krishna District Collector J. Nivas said that the officials made arrangements for the administration of one lakh vaccine doses to people from 7 am to 6 pm in all the health centres besides 260 special vaccination centres at various places in the district. He said people above 45 years of age and women with children below five years of age can get vaccine shot at the vaccination centres in the district.

 

He directed medical officers, municipal commissioners, MPDOs and Tahsildars to effectively coordinate and conduct the drive and make it a success. He said that village and ward volunteers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, VROs should inform people above 45 years of age and mothers with children below 5 years of age in advance to get them vaccinated.

Tags: vaccination, ap, andhra pradesh, 8 lakh vaccines, 6 lakh vaccines, jagan, vaccine record, covid-19 vaccination
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


