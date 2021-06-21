Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2021 Ailing trees in Hyde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ailing trees in Hyderabad to get a healer now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 21, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 12:15 am IST
GHMC, along with other ULBs, decides to appoint a tree surgeon to protect vulnerable trees from falling
The city had already lost more than 3,000 trees over the past three years. (DC file photo)
 The city had already lost more than 3,000 trees over the past three years. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Following the footsteps of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the GHMC, along with other municipal corporations and urban local bodies (ULBs), has decided to appoint a tree surgeon to protect vulnerable trees from falling.

Even as the government is spending hundreds of crores of rupees to increase the green cover in Hyderabad, the engineering wings of nodal agencies, which have been executing footpath projects, are putting the lives of several trees at risk.

 

These nodal agencies are unscientifically sealing the trees growing along the pavements with cement concrete which makes it impossible for the civic staff to water them. While some big trees may have roots deep enough to penetrate to the groundwater, several others do not and will eventually dry up and die.

The nodal agencies have to primarily address this issue to save trees which have been dying a slow death over the years.  Planting trees on the footpath itself is unscientific. The Metro Rail is already cutting off sunlight, which is food for plants, and locking them in with cement and tiles will further reduce the life cycle of any species.

 

Saplings should be planted on the centre median so that they will not be felled during road widening which inevitably happens in rapidly growing cities. The GHMC and HMRL should immediately rectify the errors in the existing footpaths and should have a long-term plan to protect trees and save the city from pollution which has been increasing alarmingly, according to ecology experts.

An urban bio-diversity official who did not want to be named said the city had already lost more than 3,000 trees over the past three years because of such unscientific methods as also due to weather conditions. He said half to one-foot space must be left around the plant for watering. Citing the BMC model, municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao directed the principal secretary to adopt the same model in all municipal corporations and ULBs including the GHMC. "We would soon conduct a comprehensive study to take up the project on pilot basis," the official added.

 

Vaibhav Raje who has been appointed arborist by the BMC, has told the media that the physical attributes of trees were recorded and then the corporation would identify structural, physiological defects, presence of any decay or disease, condition of the soil and roots, along with the condition of the site where it was growing. The corporation would get a base map on the trees under high-risk and low-risk and it builds a road map to work on the trees. He said it was like preparing a medical history of trees.

Info points

·  In 2016, the GHMC replaced the existing Peltophorum pterocarpum (konda chinta), gulmohar and other species with tamarind, neem, peepal, and flame of the forest trees under the Telangana government's ambitious 'Haritha Haram' programme.

 

·  These species are better able to withstand any weather conditions.

·  City has already lost more than 3,000 trees over the past three years because of such unscientific methods as also due to weather conditions.

...
Tags: ghmc, hyderabad, trees, pavement, save trees, arborist
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

From the Necklace Road, the crowds spilled over to the NTR Marg too. The Tank Bund itself, with just one eatery and few push cart vendors, was less crowded than the Necklace Road. — DC Image

Hyd comes to full life on first day sans C-curbs

According to the Telangana Lorry Owners Association, their vehicles were forcibly engaged in transporting paddy from market yards to rice mills by officials of revenue, civil supplies, transport and police departments. (Representational Photo:DC))

Lorry owners decry forced paddy transport

K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the first integrated district offices complex in Siddipet on Sunday. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR recalls bond with Siddipet

Justice Kanagaraj. (Photo:Twitter)

AP govt rehabilitates Justice Kanagaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs

The enactment of these rules had become necessary following widespread concerns about increasing instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, it said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Karnataka: Jab for students, Olympics-bound sportspersons from June 22

Beneficiaries wait in observation room after a dose of 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes. (PTI Photo)

Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham