88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

407,689

11,855

Recovered

220,349

6,140

Deaths

13,269

300

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa7541290 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2020 Rahul Gandhi has � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi has 'limited intellect' but is damaging Armed forces' morale: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Jun 20, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Gandhi on Saturday tweeted that the PM had “surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression"
BJP chief JP Nadda.
 BJP chief JP Nadda.

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an all party meeting over the India-China face-off issue, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed the Congress, in particular its former president Rahul Gandhi, for damaging the morale of Armed forces with his tweets and “limited intellect.”

Gandhi, who has been critical of Modi government’s handling on Galwan Valley skirmish, on Saturday tweeted that the PM had “surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression" by his statement at the all-party meet on Friday.

 

Slamming the Congress leader, without naming him, Nadda, who was addressing the party leaders and workers in Rajasthan through a virtual rally, said the “type of language” he uses shows the “sanskaar(upbringing)” of a family, which definitely are not of  “bhartiya parivesh(Indian environment),”  apparently hinting at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s origin.

Nadda also criticised the Congress’ stand at the all-party meeting, claiming that when all other political parties in one voice backed the Prime Minister, the Congress was “asking what happened, how it happened, where it happened.”

Former BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah also asked the Congress leader to rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. He tweeted a video clip of the father of an Indian Army soldier, who was injured during the violent face-off with the Chinese Army at the Galwan Valley, in which 20 Army personnel were martyred.

“A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," he tweeted.

Addressing the BJP workers in Rajasthan through the virtual rally, Nadda said  "When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging the morale of forces with his tweets. He is showing his limited intellect. (He is asking) why have our forces gone unarmed. Don''t you know international treaties? And they didn''t go unarmed. Why are you exposing your limited intellect."

Objecting to Gandhi’s choice of words, including against the PM, Nadda said, "Let alone respecting PM Modi, you didn’t even respect your own PM and tore a copy of his ordinance," referring to an incident in 2013 when Gandhi labelled the then ordinance to save convicted legislators from disqualification as "complete nonsense" and tore up its copy in public.

Later, addressing a similar rally in Telangana, Nadda said that history shows that whenever the country faced difficult times, the BJP stood by the then governments but now the opposition party is raising questions on everything and trying to damage the morale of the country and the Armed forces.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, congress bjp politics, jp nadda, galwan valley, indo-sino border, eastern ladakh


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

International flights will have to wait until situation normalises: Hardeep Puri

Minister of State Gen VK Singh. (PTI)

India also released captured Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, claims Gen VK Singh

Representational image

Meat lovers in Chennai face tough time in lockdown with meat, poultry shops shut

Representational image.

An Internet miracle: Woman, 94, returns home forty years after disappearing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government clarifies: PM meant there are no Chinese on our side now

Representational image. (PTI)

Full text of government clarification on PM Modi's remarks to all-party meet

File image of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi hails Bihar Regiment while launching employment scheme in Bihar via video link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

India also released captured Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, claims Gen VK Singh

Minister of State Gen VK Singh. (PTI)

International flights will have to wait until situation normalises: Hardeep Puri

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham