88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2020 Modi hails Bihar Reg ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi hails Bihar Regiment while launching employment scheme in Bihar via video link

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 20, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2020, 2:29 pm IST
Modi hailing the Bihar Regiment came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked him for allegedly surrendering Indian territory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Amid the ongoing standoff with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Saturday paid homage to the 20 fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley skirmish with the Chinese army on June 15.

While launching the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan via video conference, Modi also hailed the valour of Bihar Regiment, which lost many of its men, including Col. Santosh Babu, during the skirmish. 

 

Modi hailing the Bihar Regiment came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked him for allegedly "surrendering" Indian territory to China.

Gandhi's statement was in reaction to Modi's clarification at the all-party meeting on Friday that Chinese troops had never intruded into India or held any posts.

Meanwhile, the prime minister launched the programme, via video conference in Katihar village in Bihar, to help provide employment to migrant workers who returned to their states in the lockdown period.

The chief ministers of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and a minister of Odisha aslo attended the launch ceremony.

It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home; till now you were developing cities, now you will help your village, Modi said.

Modi also praised villages for their role in combating coronavirus and said that they have taught a big lesson to cities.

"Whether someone acknowledges your work or not, I hail your contribution in fighting coronavirus," he said.

Modi reiterated his government's commitment towards efficient last mile delivery of services, adding that money used to be given in the name of a beneficiary in the past but it never reached him or her. Now, things are changing for the good, he said.

...
Tags: indian migrant workers, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), ladakh standoff, indo-sino border, garib kalyan rozgar abhiyaan, bihar regiment


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Government clarifies: PM meant there are no Chinese on our side now

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation worker spray the help desk at Fever hospital. (PT)

Leave it Lizol: Short of staff, Hyderabad civic staff hard-pressed against COVID-19

A man waits to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (PTI)

Finally, Telangana is testing, but there's no one to do the tracing

In this November 29, 2008 photo, an Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's request for role in Mumbai attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government clarifies: PM meant there are no Chinese on our side now

Representational image. (PTI)

PM: No one entered Indian territory, no one captured Indian post

Prime minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PIB)

China releases 10 captured Indian soldiers; IAF chief visits bases in Leh, Srinagar

Representational image (PTI)

At all-party meeting PM cops criticism from Congress

Video grab of the all-party meeting called by prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the border skirmish with China. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was critical of the government for not calling the meeting earlier. (PTI)

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria: Jawans have shown India's resolve to protect sovereignity

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham