88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

407,689

11,855

Recovered

220,349

6,140

Deaths

13,269

300

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa7541290 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2020 International flight ...
Nation, Current Affairs

International flights will have to wait until situation normalises: Hardeep Puri

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
He, however, added that more flights will be added to bring back stranded Indians.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Commercial international flights may not resume anytime soon as Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals and “globally the situation is far from normal.” He, however, added that more flights will be added to bring back stranded Indians from foreign destinations under the Vande Bharat mission.

The minister said that government is making efforts to resume domestic flight operations in full capacity by the year end, even though more seating capacity will be allowed soon. “At present we have allowed only 33 per cent flights to operate and flights are not operating in full capacity even now. We will open more routes where there is more demand. We are ready to take it to up to even 40-45 per cent capacity,” Puri said.

 

On international flights, he said the exact time of resumption depends on other countries. “Many countries decided that they were not going to allow nationals from other countries except their own people. We also went with the same position,” Puri said.

He added that under Vande Bharat 3 and 4, 300 additional flights of Air India Express, 750 domestic private carriers and 40 private operators have been approved to repatriate people stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per DGCA, 2.81 lakh passengers travelled domestically and load factor of airlines remained low between May 25 and May 31, when India resumed domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months after the lockdown.

...
Tags: vande bharat mission, air india, hardeep puri, air travel, coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

Minister of State Gen VK Singh. (PTI)

India also released captured Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, claims Gen VK Singh

BJP chief JP Nadda.

Rahul Gandhi has 'limited intellect' but is damaging Armed forces' morale: BJP

Representational image

Meat lovers in Chennai face tough time in lockdown with meat, poultry shops shut

Representational image.

An Internet miracle: Woman, 94, returns home forty years after disappearing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government clarifies: PM meant there are no Chinese on our side now

Representational image. (PTI)

Full text of government clarification on PM Modi's remarks to all-party meet

File image of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi hails Bihar Regiment while launching employment scheme in Bihar via video link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

India also released captured Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, claims Gen VK Singh

Minister of State Gen VK Singh. (PTI)

PM: No one entered Indian territory, no one captured Indian post

Prime minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham